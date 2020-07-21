#6yearsofKaisiYehYaariaan: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor fans shower love on #MaNan as the show completes 6 years
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has completed six years today and fans have been sharing a lot of pictures of their favourite couple Manik Malhotra and Nandani Murthy.
