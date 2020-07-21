BJP will be thrown out of Bengal in 2021 polls, says Mamata Banerjee; Dilip Ghosh hits back

You fought extraordinarily: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan Congress MLAs



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has kept his government stay afloat amid the political crisis, thanked the Congress MLAs, and told them that their respect has been increased manifold in the country, and that they have fought extraordinarily. "Neither Congress nor BJP want Assembly to be dissolved and election to take place...Entire country is watching the way you are fighting. Your respect has increased manifold. It is not something ordinary. All of you have phones, there's no pressure on anyone," Gehlot said at the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Fairmont Hotel on July 21.

