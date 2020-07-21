Global  
 

BJP will be thrown out of Bengal in 2021 polls, says Mamata Banerjee; Dilip Ghosh hits back

DNA Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
We will throw the BJP out of West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee said at annual Martyr's Day rally of TMC.
Uttarakhand CM welcomes HC's decision in favour of Char Dham Devasthanam Board [Video]

Uttarakhand CM welcomes HC's decision in favour of Char Dham Devasthanam Board

Uttarakhand High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, challenging the validity of Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019. While addressing a press conference in Dehradun on July 21, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat spoke on Char Dham Yatra. He said, "We welcome the decision of High Court in favour of Char Dham Devasthanam Board and state government." "We will safeguard everyone's rights and traditions, always. Names of all members in the board will be decided soon," Uttarakhand CM added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
You fought extraordinarily: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan Congress MLAs [Video]

You fought extraordinarily: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan Congress MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has kept his government stay afloat amid the political crisis, thanked the Congress MLAs, and told them that their respect has been increased manifold in the country, and that they have fought extraordinarily. "Neither Congress nor BJP want Assembly to be dissolved and election to take place...Entire country is watching the way you are fighting. Your respect has increased manifold. It is not something ordinary. All of you have phones, there's no pressure on anyone," Gehlot said at the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Fairmont Hotel on July 21.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJP

 In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a "party of tweets" as..
IndiaTimes

NDRF deploys 122 teams in country for flood, rain rescue works

 A spokesperson said these teams are positioned in 20 states with a maximum of 19 in Bihar, followed by 12 in Assam, the two states facing flood situation. Nine..
IndiaTimes

Opposition slams TMC for alleged lax implementation of lockdown as govt admits community transmission

 Opposition parties in West Bengal Monday slammed the TMC government for allegedly not implementing the lockdown properly, leading to community transmission of..
IndiaTimes

West Bengal announces 2-day lockdown every week; community spread recorded in few areas

 Stating that community transmission of Covid-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced a complete..
IndiaTimes

West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown across state on two days of week

 Complete lockdown will be in force across West Bengal on Thursday and Saturday this week, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.
DNA

West Bengal governor acting more dangerously than BJP mouthpiece: Mamata Banerjee

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said governor Jagdeep Dhakhar was acting "more dangerously" than a BJP mouthpiece and it doesn't suit..
IndiaTimes

TMC, BJP supporters clash over Bengal BJP MLA's death case [Video]

TMC, BJP supporters clash over Bengal BJP MLA's death case

Following the shocking death incident of Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, a clash had been ignited between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters over the 12-hour 'bandh' called by BJP. Police have rushed to the pot to neutralize the situation between the angry supporters. Several vehicles have been vandalised during a clash. Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging on July 13.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Bengal BJP MLA found hanging outside shop

 The body of CPM-turned-BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging in front of a closed shop 1.5km from his residence on Monday morning, sparking..
IndiaTimes
BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA [Video]

BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA

While speaking to media in Kolkata on July 13, the National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Sinha spoke on death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray. He said, "We demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the killing of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Ray." "Trinamool Congress is behind this killing and has made it look like a suicide. I request West Bengal CM to order CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing," Rahul Sinha added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray found dead; BJP fires at Mamata govt [Video]

West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray found dead; BJP fires at Mamata govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces fire yet again. This after BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found dead near his home. BJP President JP Nadda lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee govt. West..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:13Published
J&K: 5 terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag in last 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K: 5 terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

Five terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The police said that Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Waghama area of Anantnag today...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Lockdown in WB extended till July 31: Mamata Banerjee at state's all-party meet [Video]

Lockdown in WB extended till July 31: Mamata Banerjee at state's all-party meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata on June 24. The meeting was held to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the state. The state has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

'Suspected heinous killing' of Debendra Nath Ray speaks of 'gunda raj' in West Bengal: BJP

 BJP president JP Nadda on Monday termed the death of party leader Debendra Nath Ray as a "suspected heinous killing" and alleged that it showed the "gunda raj...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

West Bengal: BJP goes to President, demands dismissal of Mamata govt
Indian Express Also reported by •Hindu

