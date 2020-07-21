|
BJP will be thrown out of Bengal in 2021 polls, says Mamata Banerjee; Dilip Ghosh hits back
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
We will throw the BJP out of West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee said at annual Martyr's Day rally of TMC.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Uttarakhand CM welcomes HC's decision in favour of Char Dham Devasthanam Board
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08Published
You fought extraordinarily: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan Congress MLAs
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJPIn a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a "party of tweets" as..
IndiaTimes
West Bengal State in Eastern India
NDRF deploys 122 teams in country for flood, rain rescue worksA spokesperson said these teams are positioned in 20 states with a maximum of 19 in Bihar, followed by 12 in Assam, the two states facing flood situation. Nine..
IndiaTimes
Opposition slams TMC for alleged lax implementation of lockdown as govt admits community transmissionOpposition parties in West Bengal Monday slammed the TMC government for allegedly not implementing the lockdown properly, leading to community transmission of..
IndiaTimes
West Bengal announces 2-day lockdown every week; community spread recorded in few areasStating that community transmission of Covid-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced a complete..
IndiaTimes
West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown across state on two days of weekComplete lockdown will be in force across West Bengal on Thursday and Saturday this week, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.
DNA
Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal
West Bengal governor acting more dangerously than BJP mouthpiece: Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said governor Jagdeep Dhakhar was acting "more dangerously" than a BJP mouthpiece and it doesn't suit..
IndiaTimes
Dilip Ghosh (politician) Indian Member of Parliament
All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India
TMC, BJP supporters clash over Bengal BJP MLA's death case
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Bengal BJP MLA found hanging outside shopThe body of CPM-turned-BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging in front of a closed shop 1.5km from his residence on Monday morning, sparking..
IndiaTimes
BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this