Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan, Twitter India

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary.The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings against Twitter India on which Bhushan had posted some alleged derogatory comments.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prashant Bhushan Prashant Bhushan Indian activist, lawyer and politician


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry

In media brief held on July 09, OSD of Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. Bhushan said, "We..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published

Tweets about this