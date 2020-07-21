|
SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan, Twitter India
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary.The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings against Twitter India on which Bhushan had posted some alleged derogatory comments.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Prashant Bhushan Indian activist, lawyer and politician
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this