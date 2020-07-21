SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan, Twitter India

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Prashant Bhushan Indian activist, lawyer and politician

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry



In media brief held on July 09, OSD of Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. Bhushan said, "We.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this