Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No Amarnath Yatra this year amid coronavirus crisis

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amarnath Temple Amarnath Temple Hindu shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Amarnath Yatra cancelled in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

 A release by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said, "The focus of entire Medical, Civil and Police Administration at the moment is on containing the local..
IndiaTimes

Amarnath Yatra cancelled this year as COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir rise

 Jammu and Kashmir has reported 14,650 cases with a death toll of 254. There are 6,122 active cases while 8,274 patients have recovered.
DNA
Watch: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LoC in Kupwara [Video]

Watch: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LoC in Kupwara

After offering prayers at Amarnath Temple, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 18 visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara district and interacted with the soldiers deployed there. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and Army Chief General MM Naravane. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amarnath Yatra cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic & surge in cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Amarnath Yatra cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic & surge in cases | Oneindia News

Amarnath Yatra cancelled amid surge in Covid-19 cases; Ultimate aim of govt to reduce Covid positivity rate to 5%; Serological survey finds that 23% delhiites were exposed to coronavirus; Rajasthan HC..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:29Published
Dry fruit sellers suffer huge losses due to COVID-19 in Jammu [Video]

Dry fruit sellers suffer huge losses due to COVID-19 in Jammu

Coronavirus cases are growing in India which has impacted the economy. Dry fruit sellers in Jammu are suffering huge losses due to COVID-19. President of Fruit Retailers Association, Jyoti Gupta said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:17Published
Lockdown has claimed nearly 650,000 jobs since March [Video]

Lockdown has claimed nearly 650,000 jobs since March

UK workers on company payrolls have fallen by 649,000 during lockdown as the coronavirus crisis claimed another 74,000 jobs last month, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Amarnath Yatra cancelled this year in wake of Covid-19
Indian Express

No Amarnath Yatra this year amid coronavirus crisis
IndiaTimes

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking restrictions on Amarnath Yatra amid Covid-19

 The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea which sought directions for restriction on this year's Shri Amarnath Yatra due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this