No Amarnath Yatra this year amid coronavirus crisis
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Amarnath Temple Hindu shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Amarnath Yatra cancelled in wake of Covid-19 pandemicA release by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said, "The focus of entire Medical, Civil and Police Administration at the moment is on containing the local..
IndiaTimes
Amarnath Yatra cancelled this year as COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir riseJammu and Kashmir has reported 14,650 cases with a death toll of 254. There are 6,122 active cases while 8,274 patients have recovered.
DNA
