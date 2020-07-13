No Amarnath Yatra this year amid coronavirus crisis

Watch: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LoC in Kupwara



After offering prayers at Amarnath Temple, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 18 visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara district and interacted with the soldiers deployed there. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and Army Chief General MM Naravane. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

