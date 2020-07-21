Global  
 

Valved N-95 masks don’t cut Covid spread: Centre

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 July 2020
The director general of health services in a letter to states has made it clear that the use of “valved respirator N-95 mask” is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus, as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

