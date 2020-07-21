|
Valved N-95 masks don’t cut Covid spread: Centre
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The director general of health services in a letter to states has made it clear that the use of “valved respirator N-95 mask” is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus, as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask.
