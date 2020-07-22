Global  
 

#BLBestOf6: Fans choose Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan as the Best Jodi in the first half of 2020 — view poll result

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
BollywoodLife conducted #BLBestOf6 polls as our half-yearly plan in which you, the audience, vote for the best of the best. Today we are declaring the results of Best Jodi in the Hindi Film industry in the first half of 2020. And Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan won with majority votes.
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic of 'young mommy' Amrita

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic of 'young mommy' Amrita 01:05

 Sara Ali Khan has shared a picture from her childhood with mother Amrtia Singh and brother Ibrahim, with a dash of funky rhyming.

