Lockdown Tales: Father loses battle against COVID-19, son donates plasma to help others

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Lockdown Tales: Father loses battle against COVID-19, son donates plasma to help othersIn a heartwarming incident, a man donated plasma a month after his 58-year-old father succumbed to *COVID-19*. On Saturday, 19-year-old Baqar Riyaz donated plasma to help others fight the deadly virus. Riyaz's father Riazuddin passed away last month after battling with coronavirus.



