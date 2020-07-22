|
Lockdown Tales: Father loses battle against COVID-19, son donates plasma to help others
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
In a heartwarming incident, a man donated plasma a month after his 58-year-old father succumbed to *COVID-19*. On Saturday, 19-year-old Baqar Riyaz donated plasma to help others fight the deadly virus. Riyaz's father Riazuddin passed away last month after battling with coronavirus.
Donated my Plasma at Delhi Plasma Bank -...
