UP CM Yogi Adityanath to provide Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to journalist Vikram Joshi's kin; Rahul Gandhi condoles demise

DNA Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
"Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for the opposing molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. They had promised Ram Raj, instead, they gave Gunda Raj," Gandhi posted in Hindi from his official account on Twitter.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Journalist shot at by unidentified miscreants in Ghaziabad, five arrested

Journalist shot at by unidentified miscreants in Ghaziabad, five arrested 02:40

 A Uttar Pradesh journalist was shot at by unidentified men in Ghaziabad. Five people have been arrested for allegedly shooting at the journalist. Journalist Vikram Joshi has suffered a head injury. Miscreants attacked Joshi last night near his residence in Vijay Nagar when Joshi was returning from...

Journalists protest against murder of peer Vikram Joshi outside Ghaziabad hospital [Video]

Journalists protest against murder of peer Vikram Joshi outside Ghaziabad hospital

A group of journalists held a protest outside Yashoda Hospital against the murder of their peer Vikram Joshi. Vikram Joshi passed away on July 22. He was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on July 20 by unknown persons. 10 people have been arrested in the case so far. One of the journalists said, "There is a state of fear in Ghaziabad. Today when I was coming, my daughter and son said that please go carefully so that what happened with Vikram Uncle does not happen with you. We demand a government job for Vikram Singh's wife and financial support to the family."

Credit: ANI
Will not accept body until main accused is caught: Journalist Vikram Joshi's nephew [Video]

Will not accept body until main accused is caught: Journalist Vikram Joshi's nephew

Journalist Vikram Singh succumbed to injuries on July 22 in Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital. Journalist was attacked by a group of unknown people on July 20. Joshi's nephew said that they will not accept the body until the main accused is caught. He said, "Some boys including Kamal-ud-Din's son used to eve-tease my sister. It was her birthday when incident occurred. My uncle was coming home with her when Kamal-ud-Din's son attacked him and shot him. We'll not accept my uncle's body till main accused is caught." On the arrest of 9 people in connection with the case, he said, "3 of them are not even involved. Only one of them is accused. But the main accused has not been caught."

Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders call UP government 'goonda raj' for Ghaziabad journalist death

 "Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed after he protested against the harassment against his niece. My condolence to the family. They promised Ram Raj, but gave..
IndiaTimes

'Promised Ram Raj, gave Gunda Raj': Rahul Gandhi condoles journalist Vikram Joshi's death, slams UP govt over incident

 A day earlier, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi had criticised the Yogi government over the attack on the journalist and deteriorating law and order in Uttar Pradesh
DNA

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJP

 In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a "party of tweets" as..
IndiaTimes

CM Yogi pays last respects to Lalji Tandon [Video]

CM Yogi pays last respects to Lalji Tandon

Madhaya Pradesh Governor, Lalji Tandon's dead body was brought to BJP office in Lucknow. He passed away at the age of 85 on July 21. His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid last respects to him.

Credit: ANI

Allow home quarantine only if coronavirus protocols followed: UP CM to officials

 Stressing that a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus patients are still hiding their infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked..
IndiaTimes
CM Yogi flags off buses to connect several districts [Video]

CM Yogi flags off buses to connect several districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stone of bus stations for several districts on July 16. CM Yogi also flagged-off extended bus service State Road Transport Corporation. While addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, "During COVID, officials of State Road Transport Corporation worked day and night to facilitate migrants and students returning to their villages." "State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) is a friend in need," he added.

Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi lists alleged 'attempt to topple' govt in Rajasthan among govt's 'achievements' in Covid-era

 Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday listed the alleged "attempt to topple" the government in Rajasthan and the "Namaste..
IndiaTimes

Assam floods: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide help to those affected

 "The whole country is with Assam. People of Assam are battling this problem with their courageous nature and will overcome this disaster," Gandhi said in a tweet..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi: India will cross 20-lakh Covid-19 cases by August 10, govt must take concrete steps

 "10,00,000-mark has been crossed. If Covid-19 spreads at this pace, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country," the former Congress chief..
IndiaTimes

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over handling of Covid-19 pandemic

 The Covid-19 ward of the medical college is full of drainage water. The patients are worried and there is no system of draining out the water, the Congress..
IndiaTimes

