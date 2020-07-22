UP CM Yogi Adityanath to provide Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to journalist Vikram Joshi's kin; Rahul Gandhi condoles demise

Will not accept body until main accused is caught: Journalist Vikram Joshi's nephew



Journalist Vikram Singh succumbed to injuries on July 22 in Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital. Journalist was attacked by a group of unknown people on July 20. Joshi's nephew said that they will not accept the body until the main accused is caught. He said, "Some boys including Kamal-ud-Din's son used to eve-tease my sister. It was her birthday when incident occurred. My uncle was coming home with her when Kamal-ud-Din's son attacked him and shot him. We'll not accept my uncle's body till main accused is caught." On the arrest of 9 people in connection with the case, he said, "3 of them are not even involved. Only one of them is accused. But the main accused has not been caught."

