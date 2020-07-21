Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi lauds Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Coronavirus in India: 'PM Modi, please make men share housework!'

 After India's lockdown revealed some hard truths about housework, one woman set out to fix the gender gap.
BBC News

Amid border row with China, Navy's MiG-29K fighter aircraft to be deployed in northern sector

 At a time when Indian Navy's P-8I surveillance planes are carrying out frequent sweeps over the eastern Ladakh sector, the Navy's maritime fighter jets MiG-29K..
IndiaTimes
Varanasi women making 'Made in India' rakhis for Atmanirbhar Bharat [Video]

Varanasi women making 'Made in India' rakhis for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Citing the festival of brother-sister love, women in Varanasi are making 'rakhis' for the coming Raksha Bandhan festival. Raksha Bandhan is going to fall on August 3 this year. The ladies are making beautiful rakhis by keeping social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene at their workplace. These women are making rakhis under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), which promotes local economy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published
Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets: Prakash Javadekar [Video]

Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets: Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet in which he rhetorically highlighted the 'achievements' of Modi government. Prakash Javadekar said, "Rahul Gandhi is tweeting daily. I think Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets. One after the other, states are proof that Congress isn't working. A dejected party is attempting to attack Centre in every manner, but they will not succeed."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Kakrapar Atomic Power Station Kakrapar Atomic Power Station Indian atomic power plant

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thepomento

Pomento Marketplace 🇮🇳 PM Modi lauds Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 | India News - T… https://t.co/d9I4pYKox6 1 minute ago

3novices

3novices #3Novices : PM Modi lauds Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3… https://t.co/QxsH5xEGn6 4 minutes ago

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News PM Modi lauds Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3… https://t.co/kWhlRPFnv2 21 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India PM Modi lauds Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 https://t.co/1he6ques8A 24 minutes ago

AdrianaHarleyG1

Adriana Harley Garcia BIG: PM #Modi lauds Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of 𝗞𝗮𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁-𝟯 27 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse PM Modi lauds Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 https://t.co/s55osLxUk9 29 minutes ago

rolebuild

The RoleBuild PM Modi lauds Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 | India News https://t.co/PLOBfYUgFA 34 minutes ago