Government extends work from home norms for IT, ITes companies till December 31
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The government on Tuesday said it has extended connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31. The time period for work from home was expiring on July 31. "DoT has further extended the relaxations in the terms and conditions for other service providers up to 31st December 2020 to facilitate work...
