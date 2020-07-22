Government extends work from home norms for IT, ITes companies till December 31

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How to Excel at Your Job Even While Working From Home!



If you worked in an office before the COVID pandemic, you might still be working out the kinks of working from home & maybe your exact role in your company. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:46 Published 1 day ago BJP corners Rajasthan govt over 'phone tapping'



Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on 'phone tapping' and Congress' claims of horse trading in Rajasthan said that Home Ministry has taken cognizance of this matter and I think many things will come.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:14 Published 3 days ago Designing the Perfect Work from Home Space | Morning Blend



Designing the Ideal Work-From-Home Space with Mosaic Design Studios. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 06:06 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Govt extends WFH norms for IT, ITes companies The government on Tuesday said it has extended connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31. The time period for work from...

IndiaTimes 7 hours ago





Tweets about this