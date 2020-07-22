Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Government extends work from home norms for IT, ITes companies till December 31

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The government on Tuesday said it has extended connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31. The time period for work from home was expiring on July 31. "DoT has further extended the relaxations in the terms and conditions for other service providers up to 31st December 2020 to facilitate work...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How to Excel at Your Job Even While Working From Home! [Video]

How to Excel at Your Job Even While Working From Home!

If you worked in an office before the COVID pandemic, you might still be working out the kinks of working from home & maybe your exact role in your company. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:46Published
BJP corners Rajasthan govt over 'phone tapping' [Video]

BJP corners Rajasthan govt over 'phone tapping'

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on 'phone tapping' and Congress' claims of horse trading in Rajasthan said that Home Ministry has taken cognizance of this matter and I think many things will come..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:14Published
Designing the Perfect Work from Home Space | Morning Blend [Video]

Designing the Perfect Work from Home Space | Morning Blend

Designing the Ideal Work-From-Home Space with Mosaic Design Studios.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 06:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Govt extends WFH norms for IT, ITes companies

 The government on Tuesday said it has extended connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31. The time period for work from...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this