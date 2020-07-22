|
'Big day' in India's nuclear history, says Home minister Amit Shah as Kakrapar plant achieves criticality
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
"Big Day in India's Nuclear history as indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality. Nation salutes our scientists on this stellar achievement. New India is marching ahead to realise PM @NarendraModi's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat," Shah tweeted.
