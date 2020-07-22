45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Venkaiah Naidu urges them to uphold rules

Trump Signs Order Targeting Undocumented Immigrants In Upcoming Census



Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Tuesday, reports CNN. It excludes undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional districts. That is... when district lines are redrawn next year. Like the attempt to add the question onto the census, the memorandum marks another effort. This effort would likely impact the balance of power in states and the House of Representatives. The power is actually based on total population, meaning several factors weigh every move.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970