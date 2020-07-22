Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Venkaiah Naidu urges them to uphold rules

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday not to fall prey to disruptions and to uphold rules and procedures while discharging their duties as lawmakers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Venkaiah Naidu Venkaiah Naidu 13th Vice President of India

CAG is an enabler of Babasaheb's vision: Venkaiah Naidu at statue unveiling event

 "Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar was a multi-faceted genius and builder of modern India. The nation will be ever grateful to him for his stellar contribution in..
IndiaTimes

CAG is an enabler of Balasaheb's vision: Venkaiah Naidu at statue unveiling event

 "Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar was a multi-faceted genius and builder of modern India. The nation will be ever grateful to him for his stellar contribution in..
IndiaTimes
VP Naidu unveils statue of Ambedkar in Delhi [Video]

VP Naidu unveils statue of Ambedkar in Delhi

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu unveiled the statue of Bharat Ratna, Dr. B R Ambedkar in New Delhi. He unveiled statue at Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) office on July 22. "I feel happy after unveiling the statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar today. His contribution in the nation is incredible," said Vice President at the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member [Video]

Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22. Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. First-time MP from the Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi also took oath as Rajya Sabha member. Around 43 of the 61 newly elected members of RS took oath today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Uttarakhand HC upholds law on state control of shrines

 The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed two writ petitions, including one by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, which challenged the constitutional..
IndiaTimes

BJP appoints new chief whips in RS, LS

 Former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been appointed the party's chief whips in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively, sources..
IndiaTimes

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

Trump Signs Order Targeting Undocumented Immigrants In Upcoming Census [Video]

Trump Signs Order Targeting Undocumented Immigrants In Upcoming Census

Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Tuesday, reports CNN. It excludes undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional districts. That is... when district lines are redrawn next year. Like the attempt to add the question onto the census, the memorandum marks another effort. This effort would likely impact the balance of power in states and the House of Representatives. The power is actually based on total population, meaning several factors weigh every move.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Some Republicans call for Liz Cheney to step down from leadership after Trump criticisms

 Several Republican members and of Congress and President Donald Trump's son called on Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, to step down from..
USATODAY.com
Trump census order targets illegal migrants [Video]

Trump census order targets illegal migrants

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that targets migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are next redrawn. Gavino Garay produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published
House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests [Video]

House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests

The chairs of three House committees signed a letter calling for the investigation on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this