45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Venkaiah Naidu urges them to uphold rules
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday not to fall prey to disruptions and to uphold rules and procedures while discharging their duties as lawmakers.
