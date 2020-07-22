Global  
 

Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality; Narendra Modi, Amit Shah congratulate scientists

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
In heartening news amid the *COVID-19* crisis, Home Minister *Amit Shah*, on Wednesday, showered heaps of praises on Indian scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality. Taking to Twitter, Shah said the entire country salutes the scientists on the stellar achievement as a new India is marching ahead to achieve...
