IAF's rapid deployment of assets in eastern Ladakh sent signal to adversary: Rajnath Singh

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday complimented the Indian Air Force for its rapid deployment of assets at forward locations in response to the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, saying its Balakot strike and the current combat readiness have sent a strong message to "adversaries".
