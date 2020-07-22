|
Covid-19 vaccine by October-November: Adar Poonawalla to Naveen Patnaik
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Adar Poonawalla, during an interaction with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik through a video conference, expressed optimism that the Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by October-November this year and the next phase of the trial can start in mid-August in India.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Adar Poonawalla Indian businessman
Odisha State in eastern India
