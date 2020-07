Covid update: USA military drill with S. Korea hit; 77% Delhiites susceptible



From the NITI Aayog briefing the media about the progress of India's indigenous vaccine trials, to a serological survey suggesting that 77% Delhi residents are still susceptible - here are the top news.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19 Published 1 day ago

'23.48% people in Delhi affected by Covid': Key details of Sero survey



A serological survey carried out in the national capital found that around 23% of the residents have been affected by Covid-19 so far. A large number of the infected people remain asymptomatic, found.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52 Published 1 day ago