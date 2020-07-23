Viral video shows families of soldiers seeing them off at railway station, leaves Twitter emotional
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () A heartbreaking video of the families of Indian Army soldiers seeing them off at a railway station in Pune has left netizens teary-eyed. The video was shared by Union Railway Minister and BJP leader *Piyush Goyal* on his Twitter handle. The video, which has gone viral, has now left many emotional.
