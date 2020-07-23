Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Viral video shows families of soldiers seeing them off at railway station, leaves Twitter emotional

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Viral video shows families of soldiers seeing them off at railway station, leaves Twitter emotionalA heartbreaking video of the families of Indian Army soldiers seeing them off at a railway station in Pune has left netizens teary-eyed. The video was shared by Union Railway Minister and BJP leader *Piyush Goyal* on his Twitter handle. The video, which has gone viral, has now left many emotional.

In the 1-minute 28-seconds...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Vending machine installed at Dadar Railway Station provides masks, sanitisers to commuters

Vending machine installed at Dadar Railway Station provides masks, sanitisers to commuters 02:03

 In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, a vending machine installed at Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station provides masks, sanitisers, and gloves to commuters. The machine will provide two types of masks one is N-95 and other is disposable mask. The hand sanitisers ranging from Rs 50-100 are available...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Muskogee police respond to viral video [Video]

Muskogee police respond to viral video

Muskogee police respond to viral video

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:07Published
Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters [Video]

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters

Video of Mayor Ted Wheeler being tear-gassed with other protesters was reported by 'The New York Times' and posted on Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Plotting Divorce In Wake Of Kanye West's Recent Twitter Tirade [Video]

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Plotting Divorce In Wake Of Kanye West's Recent Twitter Tirade

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:38Published

Tweets about this