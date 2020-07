Bhopal re-locked, brace for 10-day shutdown from Friday Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

With a record high of 202 cases in a day in Bhopal, home minister Narottam Mishra ordered a 10-day lockdown in the state capital on Wednesday. The shutdown will come into effect from 8pm on Friday (July 24) and will last till 8am on August 4. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this