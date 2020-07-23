Chandra Shekhar Azad's 114th birth anniversary: All about the revolutionary freedom fighter's lasting legacy

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 3 hours ago Freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad was born and other events in history | Oneindia News 01:26 On July 23, 1904 according to some accounts Charles E. Menches conceived the idea of filling a pastry cone with two scoops of ice cream and thereby invented the ice cream cone. On July 23rd 1906 famous Indian revolutionary Chandra Shekhar Azad was born in Bhawra in Madhya Pradesh. He was only 15 when...