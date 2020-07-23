PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur water supply project
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () The Central Government initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with the motto "Har Ghar Jal".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 laid the foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project via video conferencing. Centre has provided funds for the project under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for freshwater household tap connections. Project aims to cover 1,185 habitations with 1,42,749...
