Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project, says one lakh water connections given every day
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Manipur Water Supply Project on Thursday through video conferencing. The Manipur Water Supply Project is an important component of efforts of the State government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024. The project outlay is about Rs 3054.58 Crores with a loan...
