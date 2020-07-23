Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project, says one lakh water connections given every day

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Manipur Water Supply Project on Thursday through video conferencing. The Manipur Water Supply Project is an important component of efforts of the State government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024. The project outlay is about Rs 3054.58 Crores with a loan...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on August 5

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on August 5 02:20

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, the temple Trust said there won't be over 200 people including 150 invitees at the ceremony. All chief ministers will also be invited to the programme. Elaborate...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

St. Clair Water Main Break Leaves About 100 People Without Service [Video]

St. Clair Water Main Break Leaves About 100 People Without Service

A big water main break in the city's St. Clair neighborhood has left nearly 100 customers without water; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:13Published
'PM Modi will lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on Aug 05': Swami Govind Giri [Video]

'PM Modi will lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on Aug 05': Swami Govind Giri

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram Temple on August 5," said Govind Dev Giri the Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. "To ensure social..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Wakeboarder Faceplants Into Water [Video]

Wakeboarder Faceplants Into Water

This guy was wakeboarding in the water at high speed. However, he lost his balance and faceplanted into the water.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:06Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur water supply project

 The Central Government initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with...
DNA

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur water supply project: Key points
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Manipur water supply project today

 The Central Government initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with...
DNA


Tweets about this