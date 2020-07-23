Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Modi

Global  
 

In Tripura and Mizoram too, youth have abandoned the path of violence and the Bru-Reang refugees are now moving towards a better life, PM Modi said in his address. The prime minister noted that the government is making constant efforts to improve connectivity in the northeast region, be its highways, laying of rail tracks or upgradation of airports.
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur water supply project

 The Manipur Water Supply Project is an important component of efforts of the State government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024. The project outlay..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi is 100 per cent focused on building own image: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that "India's captured institutions" are all busy building the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Prime..
IndiaTimes

Tripura Tripura State in north-eastern India

AAP demands resignation of Tripura CM over his comments on Punjabis, Jats [Video]

AAP demands resignation of Tripura CM over his comments on Punjabis, Jats

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 22, the Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot lamented on statement of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He said, "I ask Dushyant Chautala, you are also a Jat, if you are feeble-minded or mad, then how did you become Haryana Deputy Chief Minister? Chautala should ask for Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation." "We demand Biplab Deb's resignation. Insult of Jats won't be tolerated," Kailash Gahlot added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis

 Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologised for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis, and said he did not intend to hurt..
IndiaTimes

Mizoram Mizoram State in north-eastern India

Three earthquakes hit Mizoram's Champhai within 12 hours, strongest one of 5.1 magnitude

 A tremor of magnitude 5.1 hit the northeastern state at 10:03 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 78 km, it..
DNA

Reang Reang


Watch: PM Modi, IBM CEO talk Atmanirbhar campaign, investments in India [Video]

Watch: PM Modi, IBM CEO talk Atmanirbhar campaign, investments in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with Arvind Krishna, the Chief Executive Officer of IBM, the tech giant. The two discussed various issues such as data security, healthcare, and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News [Video]

India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today, his 6th address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic; China is set to lose millions of app users in a growing, valuable Indian..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:15Published
'Some predicted severe Covid...': PM Modi says India better placed than many [Video]

'Some predicted severe Covid...': PM Modi says India better placed than many

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented on the Covid-19 situation in the country. He was delivering a virtual address at the 90th birthday celebrations of Reverend Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. He said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:54Published

