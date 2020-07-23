Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Modi

AAP demands resignation of Tripura CM over his comments on Punjabis, Jats



While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 22, the Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot lamented on statement of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He said, "I ask Dushyant Chautala, you are also a Jat, if you are feeble-minded or mad, then how did you become Haryana Deputy Chief Minister? Chautala should ask for Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation." "We demand Biplab Deb's resignation. Insult of Jats won't be tolerated," Kailash Gahlot added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03 Published on January 1, 1970