Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Modi
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
In Tripura and Mizoram too, youth have abandoned the path of violence and the Bru-Reang refugees are now moving towards a better life, PM Modi said in his address. The prime minister noted that the government is making constant efforts to improve connectivity in the northeast region, be its highways, laying of rail tracks or upgradation of airports.
