Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vice president, PM pay tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Bal Gangadhar Tilak Indian independence activist


Chandra Shekhar Azad Chandra Shekhar Azad Indian activist and socialist and revolutionary, freedom fighter and social reformer

Chandra Shekhar Azad's 114th birth anniversary: All about the revolutionary freedom fighter's lasting legacy

 Today (July 23) marks the 114th birth anniversary of one of the iconic Indian revolutionary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad. He inspired a generation of..
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Vice president, PM pay tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this