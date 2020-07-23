Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Permanent Commission for women in Indian Army: Govt issues formal sanction letter

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The Union government on Thursday issued a formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army, paving the way for empowering women officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation, according to the spokesperson of the Indian Army. On February 17, the top court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

Breaking: Ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K's Poonch, Indian Army retaliates befittingly

 Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in Kirni & Qasba sectors in District Poonch.
DNA

US lawmakers pass legislation urging China to de-escalate situation with India along LAC

 WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line..
WorldNews
Watch: Indian Army convoy head towards LAC via Rohtang Pass [Video]

Watch: Indian Army convoy head towards LAC via Rohtang Pass

The Indian Army convoy is headed towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) along Chinese border in Jammu and Kashmir via Rohtang Pass. The Army convoy crossed the Rohtang Pass at an altitude of over 13,000 feet above sea level. The development took place amid the ongoing disengagement process in eastern Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Government Government System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state

Government's failure to plan for economic impact of coronavirus pandemic 'astonishing', says financial watchdog

 'A competent government does not run a country on the hoof, and it will not steer us through this global health and economic crisis that way'
Independent
Govt constructs new high-tech poly houses to boost vegetable cultivation in Kashmir [Video]

Govt constructs new high-tech poly houses to boost vegetable cultivation in Kashmir

Govt constructed newly high-tech poly houses with all types of facilities to boost vegetable cultivation in Kashmir. These hi-tech poly houses with a cost of Rs 10 lakh have been installed under Centrally Sponsored Scheme Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) with the latest features like humidity control, fogger system, temperature controller and heating system for harsh winters. The government is making an effort to give a boost to every sector of Valley. With the help of these high tech poly houses, growers can purchase high-quality saplings during the whole year even in the off-season also. These high tech poly houses will play a major role to attract the young generation towards vegetable cultivation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published
Rajasthan BJP chief takes a dig on state govt for withdrawing general consent for CBI investigations [Video]

Rajasthan BJP chief takes a dig on state govt for withdrawing general consent for CBI investigations

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led state government said that prior consent of the government shall be required to be taken on a case-to-case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences under section 3 of Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 by Delhi Special Police Establishment". Reacting to it, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said, "Government notification makes it clear that CBI can't investigate any issues of Rajasthan without prior permission of the state govt. This decision has been taken as the government was afraid that CBI can investigate audiotape case and other issues".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Natalie Portman Is Helping to Bring a Women's Soccer Team to Los Angeles [Video]

Natalie Portman Is Helping to Bring a Women's Soccer Team to Los Angeles

Natalie Portman Is Helping to Bring a Women's Soccer Team to Los Angeles Portman spearheaded a group of mostly female founders to bring women's soccer to L.A. On Tuesday, the National Women's Soccer..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published
RPF women: Railway holds first all-women RPF passing-out parade | Oneindia News [Video]

RPF women: Railway holds first all-women RPF passing-out parade | Oneindia News

Indian railway held its first all-women passing out parade for the Railway Protection Force in the Moula Ali training centre in Hyderabad. The RPF reportedly has the largest share of women personnel..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published
Watch: First all-women passing out parade of RPF sub-inspector cadets in Hyderabad [Video]

Watch: First all-women passing out parade of RPF sub-inspector cadets in Hyderabad

The Indian Railways held its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade on July 17. All the women cadets showed their parade with great enthusiasm and spirit. Director General, Railway..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Oyo govt, APC bicker over N100 billion loan

 An official said the fund would be raised in two tranches of N50 billion each. The post Oyo govt, APC bicker over N100 billion loan appeared first on Premium...
Premium Times Nigeria Also reported by •Hindu

Apple laptop users, govt has a virus warning
IndiaTimes

As Punjabi varsity struggles to pay salary, govt extends help of Rs 20 crore
Indian Express


Tweets about this