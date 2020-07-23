|
Permanent Commission for women in Indian Army: Govt issues formal sanction letter
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The Union government on Thursday issued a formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army, paving the way for empowering women officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation, according to the spokesperson of the Indian Army. On February 17, the top court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission.
