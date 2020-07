Armaan Malik thanks fans for wishes, reveals he had big plans for his 25th birthday Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Armaan Malik's romantic single "Zara thehro" is out already. The song composed by Amaal Mallik features Armaan and Mehreen Pirzada in the video. Singer Tulsi Kumar joins Armaan in the vocals. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this