55-year-old Polish model Paulina Porizkova slips into her 20-year-old bikini bottoms in a cheeky picture proving that old is gold Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Paulina Porizkova, 55 who is a famous swimwear model flaunted a pic in a bikini bottom that she bought 20 years ago. People are stunned on seeing it fit her to the tee. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this adi RT @bollywood_life: 55-year-old Polish model Paulina Porizkova slips into her 20-year-old bikini bottoms in a cheeky picture proving that o… 8 minutes ago Bollywood Life 55-year-old Polish model Paulina Porizkova slips into her 20-year-old bikini bottoms in a cheeky picture proving th… https://t.co/tPRG8dSHZf 14 minutes ago