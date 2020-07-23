Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Flipkart completes acquisition of Walmart India’s wholesale business

Hindu Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The Flipkart Group, India’s homegrown e-commerce venture, has acquired 100% stake in Walmart India, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry busin
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Walmart Invests $1.2 Billion In India's Flipkart [Video]

Walmart Invests $1.2 Billion In India's Flipkart

Walmart invests $1.2 billion in the Indian e-commerce business, Flipkart. The retailer acquired a majority stake in Flipkart two years ago.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Flipkart group acquires Walmart India, to launch of wholesale marketplace

 Flipkart goup on Thursday announced the launch of Flipkart Wholesale, a new digital marketplace, and the acquisition of 100 per cent interest in WalMart India...
IndiaTimes

Flipkart buys Walmart’s India wholesale business to reach mom and pop stores

 Flipkart said on Thursday it is launching a wholesale marketplace to serve small and medium-sized businesses and neighborhood stores in India, entering an...
TechCrunch

Flipkart group acquires Walmart India's business

 Flipkart goup on Thursday announced the launch of Flipkart Wholesale, a new digital marketplace, and the acquisition of 100 per cent interest in WalMart India...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this