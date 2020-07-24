Plea in Allahabad HC seeking stay on Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj of Ayodhya on July 24 reacted on the statement of Dwarka Sharada Peeth Pramukh Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand in which he raised questions over 'muhurat' for Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan. He slammed Swaroopanand by terming him 'sycophant' of Congress party....
Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu. Congress leader was released from Lucknow prison on June 17. His supporters gathered to welcome him in large numbers without following social distancing norms amid COVID-19 outbreak. Lallu was arrested by Lucknow police in Agra on June 20 after case was filed against him under several sections for allegedly furnishing false information, cheating and forgery.
Religious leader Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati expressed his unhappiness over the timing of laying foundation stone of Ram Temple, calling it inauspicious. "We don't want any position or to be a trustee of the Ram Temple. We only want that the temple should be built properly and the foundation stone should be laid at the right time, but this is an 'ashubh ghadi' (inauspicious time)," said Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati.
The height of Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple will be increased by 20-feet from the previous design which was prepared in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple.Now, Ram Temple's height would be 161-feet, earlier it was designed for141-feet. Two mandaps have also been added to the design."The earlier design was made in 1988, now over 30 years have passed and so the footfall will increase with time. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple so we thought its size should be increased. In view of this, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," Nikhil Sompura told ANI here. He said that two mandaps' have been added to the design.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, the temple Trust said there won't be over 200 people including..
A petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, terming it as a violation of Unlock 2.0... DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day •IndiaTimes •Hindu