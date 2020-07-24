Global  
 

Plea in Allahabad HC seeking stay on Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan'

DNA Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
A petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, terming it as a violation of Unlock 2.0 guidelines.
News video: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya challenges Shankaracharya Swaroopanand for 'Shastrartha' over 'muhurat' of Ram Temple bhoomi poojan

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya challenges Shankaracharya Swaroopanand for 'Shastrartha' over 'muhurat' of Ram Temple bhoomi poojan 01:54

 Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj of Ayodhya on July 24 reacted on the statement of Dwarka Sharada Peeth Pramukh Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand in which he raised questions over 'muhurat' for Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan. He slammed Swaroopanand by terming him 'sycophant' of Congress party....

