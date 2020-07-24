Plea in Allahabad HC seeking stay on Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Ayodhya's Ram Temple will be 161-ft tall, an increase by 20-feet



The height of Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple will be increased by 20-feet from the previous design which was prepared in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple.Now, Ram Temple's height would be 161-feet, earlier it was designed for141-feet. Two mandaps have also been added to the design."The earlier design was made in 1988, now over 30 years have passed and so the footfall will increase with time. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple so we thought its size should be increased. In view of this, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," Nikhil Sompura told ANI here. He said that two mandaps' have been added to the design.

