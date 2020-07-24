Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajasthan governor under pressure, not calling Assembly session: CM Gehlot

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
"After the decision of the Cabinet, we wrote a letter to Governor stating that we want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including corona and the political situation... We believe that because of pressures from the top, Governor is not giving directions to call the session. We are unhappy with this," Gehlot said at a press conference here.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rajasthan crisis reaches SC; ED raids Gehlot's brother: Latest updates

Rajasthan crisis reaches SC; ED raids Gehlot's brother: Latest updates 03:40

 The Rajasthan crisis has now reached the doors of the Supreme Court. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi approached the apex court against Rajasthan High Court order prohibiting any action on the disqualification notice against Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. The former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rajasthan political crisis: High Court made Centre a party in the case [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: High Court made Centre a party in the case

The Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. "Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court," said Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of the Speaker, CP Joshi. No action can be taken against Sachin Pilot and other rebel Congress leaders for now, as the Rajasthan High Court directed to maintain 'status quo' on the disqualification proceeding.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Rajasthan crisis: High Court makes Centre party in plea by Sachin Pilot camp

 The Rajasthan High Court has accepted the Sachin Pilot camp's plea to make Centre a party in the case against Congress against the disqualification notice.
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

You fought extraordinarily: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan Congress MLAs [Video]

You fought extraordinarily: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan Congress MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has kept his government stay afloat amid the political crisis, thanked the Congress MLAs, and told them that their respect has been increased manifold in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published
'If 'Yajna' can be organised, why can't Monsoon Session' asks LoP of HP Legislative Assembly [Video]

'If 'Yajna' can be organised, why can't Monsoon Session' asks LoP of HP Legislative Assembly

The Leader of Opposition of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri questioned the government for not conducting Monsoon session of the Assembly. He said, "If 'Yajna' can be organised..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan governor under pressure, not calling Assembly session: CM Gehlot

 "After the decision of the Cabinet, we wrote a letter to Governor stating that we want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including...
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan HC can pass orders on Cong MLAs' plea against disqualification notice: SC

 The bench, which was hearing an SLP filed by the State Assembly Speaker CP Joshi against the interim order of the Rajasthan High Court in the matter, said the...
IndiaTimes

SC allows Rajasthan HC to pass orders on plea of Pilot, 18 MLAs; directions subject to its verdict

 The Supreme Court Thursday allowed the Rajasthan High Court to pronounce order on plea of 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot,...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this