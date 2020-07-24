Rajasthan governor under pressure, not calling Assembly session: CM Gehlot Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

"After the decision of the Cabinet, we wrote a letter to Governor stating that we want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including corona and the political situation... We believe that because of pressures from the top, Governor is not giving directions to call the session. We are unhappy with this," Gehlot said at a press conference here. 👓 View full article

