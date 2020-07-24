|
Gehlot accuses Rajasthan governor of being under pressure to not call assembly session
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
"We want an assembly session from Monday," the chief minister told reporters outside the hotel where the legislators supporting him are camping. "The governor is not giving orders for calling assembly session under pressure." After the recent cabinet meeting, Gehlot said, the governor was requested through a letter to hold assembly session to discuss political situation, review the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the state's economic situation.
