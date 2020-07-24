Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gehlot accuses Rajasthan governor of being under pressure to not call assembly session

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
"We want an assembly session from Monday," the chief minister told reporters outside the hotel where the legislators supporting him are camping. "The governor is not giving orders for calling assembly session under pressure." After the recent cabinet meeting, Gehlot said, the governor was requested through a letter to hold assembly session to discuss political situation, review the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the state's economic situation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rajasthan crisis reaches SC; ED raids Gehlot's brother: Latest updates

Rajasthan crisis reaches SC; ED raids Gehlot's brother: Latest updates 03:40

 The Rajasthan crisis has now reached the doors of the Supreme Court. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi approached the apex court against Rajasthan High Court order prohibiting any action on the disqualification notice against Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. The former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

Have majority, some rebel Congress MLAs wish to return but being held captive: Ashok Gehlot

 "I want to repeat that we have a majority of the MLAs and even our adversaries know this. We will never shy away from resorting to democratic and constitutional..
IndiaTimes

Gehlot govt has majority figure far more than it requires: Rajasthan Congress chief

 Amid the current political crisis in the state, Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Thursday his party's government has the majority figure,..
IndiaTimes

Congress govt caused chaos, instability in state: Rajasthan BJP chief

 Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the BJP's state unit president Satish Poonia alleged that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has..
IndiaTimes

Enjoy full majority, will call Assembly session soon: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

 Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan following the rebellion by his now sacked deputy Sachin Pilot and his loyal MLAs, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rajasthan governor under pressure, not calling Assembly session: CM Gehlot

 "After the decision of the Cabinet, we wrote a letter to Governor stating that we want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan political crisis: High Court made Centre a party in the case [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: High Court made Centre a party in the case

The Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. "Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court," said Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of the Speaker, CP Joshi. No action can be taken against Sachin Pilot and other rebel Congress leaders for now, as the Rajasthan High Court directed to maintain 'status quo' on the disqualification proceeding.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Rajasthan crisis: High Court makes Centre party in plea by Sachin Pilot camp

 The Rajasthan High Court has accepted the Sachin Pilot camp's plea to make Centre a party in the case against Congress against the disqualification notice.
DNA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

You fought extraordinarily: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan Congress MLAs [Video]

You fought extraordinarily: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan Congress MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has kept his government stay afloat amid the political crisis, thanked the Congress MLAs, and told them that their respect has been increased manifold in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published
'If 'Yajna' can be organised, why can't Monsoon Session' asks LoP of HP Legislative Assembly [Video]

'If 'Yajna' can be organised, why can't Monsoon Session' asks LoP of HP Legislative Assembly

The Leader of Opposition of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri questioned the government for not conducting Monsoon session of the Assembly. He said, "If 'Yajna' can be organised..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan political crisis | HC accepts Sachin Pilot's plea to make Centre a party

 The Rajasthan High Court on Friday accepted a plea of the dissident Congress MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp to make the Union government a party in their w
Hindu Also reported by •DNAMid-DayIndiaTimes

BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs’ merger with Congress in Rajasthan

 A BJP MLA on Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress, a move which helped the r
Hindu

Rajasthan high court to pass order on rebel Congress MLAs: Top Developments
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this