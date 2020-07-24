Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Bhushan succeeds Preeti Bhushan as Union Health Secretary



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Preeti Sudan Harsh Vardhan arrives at MHA for meeting over COVID situation in Delhi



Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary Priti Sudan arrived at Ministry of Home Affairs for the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting shortly over COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials will attend the meeting via video conferencing. Home Minister Shah has been regularly holding meetings over coronavirus situation in the national capital. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published on January 1, 1970 You Might Like

In media brief held on July 09, OSD of Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. Bhushan said, "We.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42 Published 3 weeks ago

