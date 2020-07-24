Global  
 

Phase-I human clinical trial of potential Covid-19 vaccine: Man given first dose at AIIMS

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The phase-I human clinical trial of India's first indigenously-developed vaccine against novel coronavirus, Covaxin, began at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday with the first dose of the injection given to a man, who is in his 30s.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: First part of phase-1 Covaxin human trial completed at PGI Rohtak

Covid: First part of phase-1 Covaxin human trial completed at PGI Rohtak 02:37

 The first part of phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed on Saturday. The trial was conducted at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, said Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team. Dr Verma said that six people were administered the vaccine on Saturday...

