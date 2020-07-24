|
Phase-I human clinical trial of potential Covid-19 vaccine: Man given first dose at AIIMS
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The phase-I human clinical trial of India's first indigenously-developed vaccine against novel coronavirus, Covaxin, began at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday with the first dose of the injection given to a man, who is in his 30s.
