Phase-I human clinical trial of potential Covid-19 vaccine: Man given first dose at AIIMS

AIIMS, IIT develop smart-wristband to monitor and track COVID patients



All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur and Nagpur have developed a smart-wristband for COVID positive and suspected patients. The low-cost band helps in tracking and monitoring. "This band which helps in tracking and monitoring positive patients is valid in today's COVID-19 era. It will also help to track patients in quarantine," said AIIMS (Nagpur) director, Vibha Dutta.

