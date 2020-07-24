Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao's accomplishments: Sonia Gandhi

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Describing former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao as a dedicated Congress leader, AICC President Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the grand old party takes pride in his accomplishments and contribution.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Father of economic reforms in India’: Cong’s tribute to PV Narasimha Rao

‘Father of economic reforms in India’: Cong’s tribute to PV Narasimha Rao 06:18

 Congress's Telangana unit organized a function of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao. Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh, former Finance minister P Chidambaram and other leaders addressed the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

P. V. Narasimha Rao P. V. Narasimha Rao 10th Prime Minister of India


Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

AICC leaders in-charge of states not doing their job: Veerappa Moily

 Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily indicated on Wednesday party general secretaries put in charge of States are not doing their job and called for revamp at..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 13, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family. On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member," Randeep Singh Surjewala added. "I appeal to all Congress MLAs that people have voted for Congress to lead a stable government in the state, so all MLAs should take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make our govt in the state stronger," he further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
If China didn't infiltrate, how our 20 soldiers got killed: Sonia Gandhi [Video]

If China didn't infiltrate, how our 20 soldiers got killed: Sonia Gandhi

All India Congress Committee interim president, Sonia Gandhi, raised questions over the killing of 20 soldiers of Indian Army during clash with China at eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. In a video message, the Congress chief said that India wants to know why and how the 20 soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says China didn't infiltrate, but on the other hand, Defence Minister and External Affairs Ministry keep discussing it. Today when we are paying tribute to our martyrs, then India wants to know why and how our 20 soldiers were killed," said Sonia Gandhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

In Delhi to meet Congress high command, not held hostage by BJP, say Rajasthan MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp

 Members of the Sachin Pilot camp on Friday rebutted chief minister Ashok Gehlot's accusations regarding the MLAs being held hostage by the BJP and said that they..
IndiaTimes

Behave in Gandhian way: Gehlot tells his MLAs

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Friday urged Congress MLAs sitting on a ‘dharna' at the Raj Bhawan here to behave in the Gandhian way as no confrontation..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan: Congress MLAs sit on 'dharna' at Raj Bhavan, demand assembly session

 Rajasthan Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp began a "dharna" at the Raj Bhawan here, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the..
IndiaTimes

Congress, supporting MLAs arrive at Raj Bhawan to request for assembly session

 Rajasthan Congress legislators and MLAs supporting the party have reached the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur to collectively request Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Speaking English, being handsome isn't everything': Gehlot's jibe at Pilot [Video]

'Speaking English, being handsome isn't everything': Gehlot's jibe at Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, over the latter's rebellion. Gehlot said that he had been in politics for 40 years, and supported the younger..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published
On The Record | What's wrong with the Congress party? [Video]

On The Record | What's wrong with the Congress party?

Amid a spate of rebellions and collapse of state governments, Congress' Dinesh Gundu Rao tries to analyse the cause of infighting in the Indian National Congress party. In the last one year, Congress..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:43Published
'Sachin Pilot should have been made CM': Sanjay Jha on Rajasthan crisis [Video]

'Sachin Pilot should have been made CM': Sanjay Jha on Rajasthan crisis

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha has said that it was unfair to deny the CM post to Sachin Pilot after the Assembly polls. Speaking to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad, Sanjay Jha said that Sachin..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Wall Street giants urge Congress to fast-track 'expensive' stimulus bill before recession worsens

Wall Street giants urge Congress to fast-track 'expensive' stimulus bill before recession worsens · *Leaders on Wall Street are calling on Congress to pass a second stimulus bill before key measures dry up and consumers face major financial hits.* · *"Even...
Business Insider

Another Congress MLA walks into BJP, third in 12 days in MP

 In another blow to Congress in just 12 days, Narayan Singh Patel resigned as MLA from Mandhata in Khandwa and joined BJP on Thursday. Congress is thus reduced to...
IndiaTimes

AOC unleashes a condemnation of sexism in Congress

 WASHINGTON — Ever since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came to Congress as the youngest woman elected to the House, she has upended traditions, harnessing the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this