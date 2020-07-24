|
Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao's accomplishments: Sonia Gandhi
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Describing former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao as a dedicated Congress leader, AICC President Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the grand old party takes pride in his accomplishments and contribution.
P. V. Narasimha Rao 10th Prime Minister of India
Sonia Gandhi Indian politician
