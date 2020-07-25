Global  
 

Nag Panchami 2020: Significance, mantra & muhurat

DNA Saturday, 25 July 2020
Nag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Sawan.
Nag Panchami 2020: Traditional 'pooja' rituals performed at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple [Video]

At Nagchandreshwar Temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, traditional 'pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami on July 25. The interesting point is that this temple opens only once in a year on of Nag Panchami. Thousands of devotees used to come at temple for 'darshan' from different part of country every year. However, this year only 'Online Darshan' is available for devotees."Due to coronavirus pandemic, not lot more people come to temple for 'Darshan'. However, we performed traditional 'pooja' rituals at temple and online 'Darshan' availed for devotees," said the priest. The festival is observed to worship Nagas and snakes, is celebrated every year on the month on 'Saawan'.

Women celebrate 'Nag Panchami' in Karnataka's Hubli [Video]

Women celebrated festival of 'Nag Panchami' in Karnataka's Hubli on July 24. 'Nag Puja' was performed on the auspicious occasion. They offered prayers to god of snakes lord Shiva by chanting 'mantras'.

'Shiv Bhakts' take blessings from outside Ranchi's Pahari Mandir on 3rd Monday of 'Sawan' [Video]

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, devotees could not take 'darshan' of Lord Shiva on the pious month of 'Sawan' in Ranchi. Devotees at Ranchi's Pahari Mandir offered prayers from outside the temple. The Shiv bhakts also showed their dissatisfaction over restriction in temples due to COVID-19. 'Sawan' or 'Shrawan' month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.

Watch: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Prayagraj ghats on 3rd Monday of 'Sawan' [Video]

Devotees took holy dip in River Ganga on the third Monday of pious month of 'Sawan'. 'Sawan' is considered as one of the holiest auspicious months in the Hindu religion and it is dedicated to worship Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat, Mantra and Vidhi
