Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 positive doctor turned away from three hospitals, dies

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
A doctor, who was tested positive for COVID-19,* *died after being allegedly turned away from three hospitals in *Bengaluru*. According to NDTV, the deceased, identified as Dr Manjunath, was a frontline COVID-19 doctor. He was turned away from the hospitals when he was extremely ill and struggling to breathe as he was not able...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WIRED - Published
News video: Diary of a Trauma Surgeon: 12 Days of Covid-19's Surge

Diary of a Trauma Surgeon: 12 Days of Covid-19's Surge 17:19

 Los Angeles-based trauma surgeon Annie Onishi documents 12 days of her life working inside a hospital during this summer's surge in Covid-19 cases. While dealing with increasing numbers of infections, Annie reflects on how the entire hospital is coping with the stresses brought upon the healthcare...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oklahoma Ramps Up COVID-19 Contact Tracing [Video]

Oklahoma Ramps Up COVID-19 Contact Tracing

On Friday, public health officials in Oklahoma announced that the state will start using text messages for contact tracing. Gizmodo reports that this will allow alerts to be sent to people who may..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths [Video]

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,87,945 on July 24. Total active cases reached 4,40,135 and death toll has reached 30,601 today. 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested in India till July..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:56Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 23, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 23, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 351 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 22 fewer from Wednesday, with 31 patients discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours and..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Durban woman re-infected with Covid-19 three months after first testing positive

 A Durban doctor has reported having a Covid-19 patient that has been re-infected three months after her initial infection.
News24

No COVID-19 deaths in Devon and Cornwall's hospitals for three weeks

No COVID-19 deaths in Devon and Cornwall's hospitals for three weeks Across England's hospitals, a further 19 people have sadly died after testing positive for COVID-19
North Devon Journal


Tweets about this