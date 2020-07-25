COVID-19 positive doctor turned away from three hospitals, dies Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A doctor, who was tested positive for COVID-19,* *died after being allegedly turned away from three hospitals in *Bengaluru*. According to NDTV, the deceased, identified as Dr Manjunath, was a frontline COVID-19 doctor. He was turned away from the hospitals when he was extremely ill and struggling to breathe as he was not able... 👓 View full article

