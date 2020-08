British royals upset over devastation in Kaziranga, write to park director Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have written to Kaziranga National Park (KNP) director P Sivakumar, saying that “they were heartbroken to hear about the appalling devastation to the park and its precious wildlife caused by the very heavy monsoon flooding.” 👓 View full article

