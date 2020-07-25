Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests coronavirus positive

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus."My dear residents of the state, I was showing symptoms of Covid-19. After the test, my results have come positive. I request whosoever has come in contact with me to get themselves tested and go into quarantine," Chouhan tweeted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 'took all anti-Covid measures but...'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 'took all anti-Covid measures but...' 01:03

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19. He said he will be self isolating and getting his treatment done. meanwhile, he urged all those who came in contact with him over the last few weeks to get tested and isolate. #ShivrajSinghChouhan #Covid19...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19.
DNA

Congress has become a 'Twitter Party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

 Terming the Congress as a Twitter Party, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said its leaders are busy posting messages on the..
IndiaTimes

Madhya Pradesh: 10-day complete lockdown in Bhopal from 8 pm on July 24

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a 10-day complete lockdown in Bhopal to check the spread of COVID-19 infection. The state capital..
DNA
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet remembers Lalji Tandon [Video]

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet remembers Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on July 21 remembered late state governor Lalji Tandon and paid their last respects to him. Tandon died today at the age of 85. The cabinet ministers chanted 'Vande Mataram' while remembering the late MP Governor. The cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

Nag Panchami 2020: Traditional 'pooja' rituals performed at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple [Video]

Nag Panchami 2020: Traditional 'pooja' rituals performed at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple

At Nagchandreshwar Temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, traditional 'pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami on July 25. The interesting point is that this temple opens only once in a year on of Nag Panchami. Thousands of devotees used to come at temple for 'darshan' from different part of country every year. However, this year only 'Online Darshan' is available for devotees."Due to coronavirus pandemic, not lot more people come to temple for 'Darshan'. However, we performed traditional 'pooja' rituals at temple and online 'Darshan' availed for devotees," said the priest. The festival is observed to worship Nagas and snakes, is celebrated every year on the month on 'Saawan'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published
Cop assisting poor boy chase his dreams of becoming policeman [Video]

Cop assisting poor boy chase his dreams of becoming policeman

A sheer example of dedication towards chasing dream and being humane both completed in this story from Madhya Pradesh's Indore where a policeman is teaching a child with poor background. SHO Vinod Dikshit is teaching a young boy named Raj, after completing his official duties every day. Vinod said, "I met this boy one day during patrolling. He said he wanted to be a policeman but can't afford tuitions. So, I started teaching him English and Maths."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:02Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

13 booked for smuggling cigarettes from Dubai worth Rs 66 lakh

 The passengers were stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19 and were evacuated to India on July 23.
DNA

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

India's Covid-19 tally soars to 13,36,861 with 48,916 fresh cases; death toll now 31,358

 India's Covid-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431. With 48,916..
IndiaTimes
Tony Blair: Coronavirus will not be eliminated and we must learn to live with it [Video]

Tony Blair: Coronavirus will not be eliminated and we must learn to live with it

Coronavirus will not be eliminated and Britons must learn to live with it,Tony Blair warned as he urged the Government to focus on containment measuresto see the country through a second wave. The former prime minister saidinfrastructure to stop the spread of the virus was critical as anothernational lockdown would not be possible, suggesting that people instead needto learn to live safely with the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published
Two-Thirds Of US Population At High Risk Of Severe Complications From COVID-19 [Video]

Two-Thirds Of US Population At High Risk Of Severe Complications From COVID-19

The United States of America is clearly struggling to end the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Raging political battles over locking down versus opening up, and whether to wear masks, have led to a patchwork of policies and rolling hot spots. What's more, a vast majority of Americans are exceptionally vulnerable to suffering severe complications or even death from the virus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

With Covid-19, a Seismic Quiet Like No Other

 Coronavirus shutdowns led to “the longest and most coherent global seismic noise reduction in recorded history,” scientists report.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Attorney Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Judge Orders Court Facilities Closed [Video]

Attorney Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Judge Orders Court Facilities Closed

Three court facilities are temporarily closed after a private attorney tested positive for coronavirus, KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:15Published
Judge Orders Court Facilities Closed After Attorney Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Judge Orders Court Facilities Closed After Attorney Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Three court facilities are temporarily closed after a private attorney tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:40Published
Another Pittsburgh Department Of Public Works Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Another Pittsburgh Department Of Public Works Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Pittsburgh Public Works employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:15Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID Panic: A Lesson In Using Statistics To Get Your Way In Politics – OpEd

COVID Panic: A Lesson In Using Statistics To Get Your Way In Politics – OpEd By Ryan McMaken* It is unlikely that pundits, politicians, and the general public have ever been so obsessed with numbers as they are right now. I speak, of...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-Day

COVID-19 positive doctor turned away from three hospitals, dies

 A doctor, who was tested positive for COVID-19,* *died after being allegedly turned away from three hospitals in *Bengaluru*. According to NDTV, the deceased,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

VIP Gloves sees market shift from vinyl to nitrile gloves as demand surges

 Vinyl gloves are made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which produce dangerous dioxin and other carcinogenic emissions across their life cycle (from manufacturing...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this