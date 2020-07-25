|
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests coronavirus positive
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus."My dear residents of the state, I was showing symptoms of Covid-19. After the test, my results have come positive. I request whosoever has come in contact with me to get themselves tested and go into quarantine," Chouhan tweeted.
