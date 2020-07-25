UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone( bhoomi pujan ) in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.
Foundation stone will be laid for construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple on August 5. Construction materials are ready to begin the process. Stones, pillars, sculptures designed for the temple are getting final touches. Town-based tailors are preparing the clothes with which 'Ram Lalla' will be covered....
Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details.
The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads. Walls are being painted with figures linked to Hindu god Ram, like Sita and Hanuman, and saffron banners and flags are being hoisted on roadsides and buildings at every few feet. Streets are being widened while police are setting up barricades at multiple spots and conducting drone surveillance ahead of the mega festival which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the temple's foundation stone. The number of attendees in the August 5 ceremony is expected to be limited to around 200 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The construction of the temple is about to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court decided a decades-long dispute between litigants demanding a Babri Masjid, and a Ram Mandir at the disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.
Ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas. Tapasvi Chhavani ashram was glittering with earthen lamps at Ramghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Aug 05.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) advocated central government's active approach to construct grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Joint General Secretary of RSS, Bandaru Dattatreya Hosabale said Ram temple construction is not just a religious affair. "The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is not just a religious affair, it's associated with the rich culture of India. Those who oppose its construction often do it under the pretext of secularism but don't know anything about it," Dattatreya Hosabale added. "It's just not a legal connection or administrative relation, which the government has with the Ram temple. But being people's representative, government also has cultural responsibility of getting the Ram temple constructed as per Supreme Court's order," said Dattatreya Hosabale. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram Temple on August 05.
A priest and 15 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. This comes ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled to be held in the Ayodhya on August 5. The..
