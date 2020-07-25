'Copying Gujarat's initiatives doesn't show your smartness': Vijay Rupani hits out at Rahul Gandhi
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () Rahul Gandhi had shared a news article, from his official Twitter handle, regarding the 'One District, One Product' scheme in Himachal Pradesh, and added that this was a good idea and he had suggested it some time back.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke with Nobel laureate and founder of the Grameen Bank, Muhammad Yunus, and discussed ideas that could re-shape the post pandemic world. The duo delved into limitations of adopting a western economic model. Yunus called for making a new beginning towards a system that will create space for the informal and rural economy and all sections of society. "We follow western way of doing things in economic system. We don't see the vibrant capacity of people in India, Bangladesh. Their creativity has to be admired, but government has chosen to stay away. Rural economy has become an appendix to urban economy. Rural economy is the supplier of the labour," Yunus said. The dialogue was part of a series launched by Gandhi ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has earlier talked to several experts, both in the economy and epidemiology, besides nurses and industrialists. Gandhi's last conversation was with four Indian nurses working in New Zealand, Australia, UK and India. He has also spoken to to Raghuram Rajan, Abhijit Banerjee, Nicholas Burns among others.
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) on July 30 successfully conducted engine train trail run between New Palanpur to Durai stretch. 342.5-km-long New Palanpur -Durai stretch of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) will be beneficial for Gujarat ports. DFCCIL was established with an objective to undertake planning, development, mobilization of financial resources and construction, maintenance and operation of the dedicated freight corridor.
Two school girls from Gujarat’s Surat discovered an Earth-bound asteroid. They discovered it by poring through images from a University of Hawaii telescope. The discovery was part of All India Asteroid search campaign. The asteroid has been currently named HLV2514. Asteroid will be officially christened only after NASA confirms its orbit. International Astronomical Search Collaboration confirmed the discovery. The asteroid is presently near Mars and its orbit is expected to cross that of Earth in about one million years' time. Watch the full video for more details.
CR Patil took charge as the new President of BJP's Gujarat unit at the party office on July 21. He took charge in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat's Navsari. BJP president JP Nadda appointed CR Patil as the president of Gujarat unit.
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani arrived at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for Rath Yatra to be held inside the premises on June 23. However, High Court denied the permission for Rath Yatra due to COVID-19. While speaking to media persons, CM Rupani said, "Hearing continued at the High Court till late last night but we could not get permission for Rath Yatra due to COVID-19. I thank the trustee and mahant of the temple for understanding the situation and arranging Rath Yatra inside the temple premises."
Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on June 22 reacted on Supreme Court's decision on Rath Yatra. He said, "Supreme Court has allowed organisation of Rath Yatra with certain restrictions in Odisha. Keeping this in mind, Gujarat Government has decided to file a petition in Gujarat High Court to seek permission to hold the yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad too."
According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolted parts of Gujarat on June 14. People ran out of their houses after feeling tremors. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had telephonic conversation with Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts following earthquake in the state and he got information about the situation there.
Mere 30 minute heavy rainfall led to water logging in the offices and houses of police officials in Himachal Pradesh's Una on July 30. One of the locals said, "Even last year, this happened but nothing has been done to avoid it. The water on the main road has also been diverted in this direction as the nullahs' are not functional yet."
Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah, once the centre of social life, has now become a 'source of cancer'. "Sewerage treatment plants are not working in the city, the toxic water flows into Buddha nullah water body, the massive inflow of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the water body in recent years has now turned it into a source of disease like cancer," said a NGO worker, Jaswant Singh. "The toxic flows into river Sutlej, which is one of life line of Ludhiana city," the NGO worker added. The river Sutlej, which originates from Mansarovar Lake in Tibet, flows through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The mayor of Ludhiana City, Balkar Singh Sidhu informed, "Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, himself watching out the cleaning project of Buddha Nullah water body. I hope, it will become the old and clean water body again as it was earlier."