Haryana reports 7 more Covid-19 deaths; tally crosses 30,000-mark

India has reported single-day spike of 48,916 positive cases and 757 deaths in India in the last 24 hours, with this India has crossed 13 lakh mark of COVID-19 cases. Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated and 31,358 deaths,...
Union Health Minister of India, Dr Harsh Vardhan briefed about coronavirus situation in India during Shanghai Cooperation Organization member virtual meet on July 24. He informed, more than 15 million..
From Indian and Israeli scientists collaborating on development of 4 breakthrough technologies to detect infection, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message over vaccine development - here are the top..
With the highest one-day spike of 45,720 cases in 24 hours, India's Covid tally crossed 12 lakh cases. 1,129 deaths were reported in a day taking the total death tally to 29,861. Meanwhile, the Health..
