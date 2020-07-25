Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Haryana reports 7 more Covid-19 deaths; tally crosses 30,000-mark

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Haryana reported seven more Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, taking their number to 389 as 783 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state over the 30,000-mark.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19 cases in India crosses 13 lakh mark

COVID-19 cases in India crosses 13 lakh mark 01:24

 India has reported single-day spike of 48,916 positive cases and 757 deaths in India in the last 24 hours, with this India has crossed 13 lakh mark of COVID-19 cases. Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated and 31,358 deaths,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Over 15 million RTPCR COVID tests performed so far: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

Over 15 million RTPCR COVID tests performed so far: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister of India, Dr Harsh Vardhan briefed about coronavirus situation in India during Shanghai Cooperation Organization member virtual meet on July 24. He informed, more than 15 million..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
Covid update: India-Israel creating voice virus test; PM Modi's vaccine message [Video]

Covid update: India-Israel creating voice virus test; PM Modi's vaccine message

From Indian and Israeli scientists collaborating on development of 4 breakthrough technologies to detect infection, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message over vaccine development - here are the top..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published
Vikram Chandra on India's Covid tally crossing 12 lakh, & other news [Video]

Vikram Chandra on India's Covid tally crossing 12 lakh, & other news

With the highest one-day spike of 45,720 cases in 24 hours, India's Covid tally crossed 12 lakh cases. 1,129 deaths were reported in a day taking the total death tally to 29,861. Meanwhile, the Health..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Haryana reports 6 more Covid-19 deaths, another big spike of 789 cases

 Haryana on Thursday reported six more deaths due to Covid-19 as the infection tally rose to 28,975 with another big spike of 789 fresh cases, the state health...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus | Number of COVID-19 cases in India crosses million mark

 India passed the grim milestone on a day it crossed another equally grim one of more than 25,000 deaths from COVID-19.
Hindu

Haryana reports 4 more Covid-19 deaths, another big spike of 780 cases

 Four more Covid-19 fatalities took Haryana's death toll to 382 on Friday, while the case tally surged to 29,755 with 780 new instances of the infection reported...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this