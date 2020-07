Rajnath Singh pays tributes to fallen soldiers on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

As the country celebrates the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered the sacrifices and the valour of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan and said, their sacrifice will always work as a "motivating power for us".



Singh, along with MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this