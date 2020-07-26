Recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till Aug 5 to end coronavirus pandemic: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MLA promises house to boy whose egg cart was overturned by Indore civic body workers



Ramesh Mendola, a BJP MLA from Indore-2 constituency has assured to provide a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the child, whose egg handcart was allegedly overturned by Municipal Corporation workers here. The incident occurred on July 22 when Municipal Corporation workers came to seize the egg cart and warned of issuing a Rs 100 challan to 13-year-old child, Paras, for putting his cart on the road. The cart was allegedly overturned by the Municipal Corporation workers. During the incident, four cartons of eggs broke which was worth Rs 7,000 to 8,000. The incident left the teen in tears. A passerby recorded the entire incident and it became viral. Many people came to the boy's aid by giving him thousands of rupees in cash. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has promised to bear the expenses of the teenager and his brother's education while sending him Rs 10,000 as financial assistance.

