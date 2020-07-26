Recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till Aug 5 to end coronavirus pandemic: BJP MP Pragya Thakur
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () "When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ''Hanuman Chalisa'' in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This is your prayer to Lord Ram," Thakur told a news agency.
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur shared a mantra to eradicate Covid-19. The MP from Bhopal released a video on twitter. She spoke on the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan & Covid in the video. She said, “There is a lockdown in Bhopal from 25th July to the 4th of August. This is an effort on the government's part...
On the occasion of sixth International Yoga Day, several union ministers performed yoga on June 21. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performed yoga in Delhi. Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performed yoga with his family in Delhi. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel also performed yoga at Delhi's Purana Qila. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also performed yoga in Delhi. Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH Shripad Naik performed yoga in Goa's Panaji. Meanwhile, Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha, Pragya Singh performed yoga in MP's Bhopal.
A retired bank manager in Gorakhpur during lockdown painted 40 verses of Hanuman Chalisa. Ravi Dwivedi has depicted each verse on a 3 ft 2 inch long and 2 ft 6 inch broad painting. He has gifted many of his paintings to state chief ministers and President of the country. He now plans to put up his paintings in exhibition once the pandemic is over. He wishes to invite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its inaugural.
Ramesh Mendola, a BJP MLA from Indore-2 constituency has assured to provide a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the child, whose egg handcart was allegedly overturned by Municipal Corporation workers here. The incident occurred on July 22 when Municipal Corporation workers came to seize the egg cart and warned of issuing a Rs 100 challan to 13-year-old child, Paras, for putting his cart on the road. The cart was allegedly overturned by the Municipal Corporation workers. During the incident, four cartons of eggs broke which was worth Rs 7,000 to 8,000. The incident left the teen in tears. A passerby recorded the entire incident and it became viral. Many people came to the boy's aid by giving him thousands of rupees in cash. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has promised to bear the expenses of the teenager and his brother's education while sending him Rs 10,000 as financial assistance.
A BJP delegation led by party's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gulab Chand Kataria met Governor Kalraj Mishra over the COVID-19 situation in the state. After the meeting, Poonia criticised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark warning eight crore population of Rajasthan will gherao the Raj Bhavan after the Governor didn't call an immediate session of Assembly requested by the Congress government. "The warning that '8 crore people will gherao the Raj Bhavan' given by Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state can invite punishment under Section 124 of the IPC," Poonia told reporters.