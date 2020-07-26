Global  
 

Recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till Aug 5 to end coronavirus pandemic: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

DNA Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
"When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ''Hanuman Chalisa'' in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This is your prayer to Lord Ram," Thakur told a news agency.
 BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur shared a mantra to eradicate Covid-19. The MP from Bhopal released a video on twitter. She spoke on the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan & Covid in the video. She said, “There is a lockdown in Bhopal from 25th July to the 4th of August. This is an effort on the government's part...

