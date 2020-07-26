|
PM Modi congratulates new President of Suriname Chandrika Parasad Santokhi
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
"India has a very close relationship with 'Suriname'. More than a hundred years ago, people from India went there, and made it their home. Today, the fourth or fifth generation is there. Today in Suriname more than one-fourth of the people are of Indian origin. Do you know? 'Sarnami' one of the common languages there is a dialect of Bhojpuri. "
