PM Modi congratulates new President of Suriname Chandrika Parasad Santokhi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
"India has a very close relationship with 'Suriname'. More than a hundred years ago, people from India went there, and made it their home. Today, the fourth or fifth generation is there. Today in Suriname more than one-fourth of the people are of Indian origin. Do you know? 'Sarnami' one of the common languages there is a dialect of Bhojpuri. "
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Suriname Suriname Country in South America


Bhojpuri language Bhojpuri language Indo-Aryan language native to India and Nepal

