Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naagin 4, 26 July 2020, written update: Dev tells Brinda that he wants to move on with Shalakha

Bollywood Life Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Naagin 4, 26 July 2020, written update of full episode: Shalakha reveals to Swara that she is Nayantara. Brinda doubts that Shalakha is manipulating Dev.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Naagin 4, 25 July 2020, Written Update: Shalakha hypnotises Dev; Brinda decides to trust him

 Naagin 4, 25 July 2020, Written Update of full episode: Shalakha has a big plan in place as she joins hands with Vrushali, Ketki and Rasik to steal the Naagmani....
Bollywood Life

Naagin 4 July 19, 2020 written update of full episode: Shalakha finds the Naagmani on Dev's forehead

 Naagin 4 July 19, 2020 written update of full episode: Vishakha gets arrested for Billi's murder and Dev-Brind reunite. Shalakha and Dev's mother see the...
Bollywood Life

Naagin 4, July 18, 2020 written update of full episode: Dev blames Brinda for Milly's murder

 Naagin 4, July 18, 2020 written update of full episode: Dev finds Brinda near Milly's dead body and blames her for killing his sister. However, Brinda asks him...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this