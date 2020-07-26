Global  
 

President Ram Nath Kovind: Country forever grateful to soldiers who laid down their lives in Kargil war

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
The country is forever grateful to soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil war to defend 'Bharat Mata', President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday. Taking to Twitter to pay tributes to the slain soldiers on the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the war, he said 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes 01:24

 Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the...

