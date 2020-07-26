President Ram Nath Kovind: Country forever grateful to soldiers who laid down their lives in Kargil war

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army puts out video showcasing valour of soldiers



Nation celebrated Vijay Diwas on Sunday. The Indian Army commemorated 21 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war of 1999 as it joined the nation in remembering the heroes of Operation.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11 Published 2 hours ago ‘Kargil war was a unique mix of inspiration and valour’: JP Nadda



Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda said that the Kargil War of 1999 was a unique mix of inspiration and valour. While addressing a gathering on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Nadda said, “It.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:48 Published 3 hours ago 'Shouldn't tolerate Chinese incursions into Indian territories': Kargil War hero Vikram Batra's father



As the nation is observing the 21st anniversary of India's victory in Kargil war, Captain Vikram Batra's father GL Batra commented over current events happening in eastern Ladakh at Line of Actual.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:22 Published 4 hours ago

