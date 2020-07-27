Kerala: Arundhati Roy’s essay in Calicut University syllabus sparks row
Monday, 27 July 2020 () The inclusion of ‘Come September’, a lecture delivered by writer Arundhati Roy in 2002, in the Calicut University third semester BA English syllabus has sparked a controversy, with BJP state president K Surendran terming it anti-national and demanding immediate withdrawal of the article from the syllabus demanded registering a case against those responsible.
