Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board Class 10 results expected this week at mahresult.nic.in Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the results of SSC examinations this week. Students can check their results at *mahresult.nic.in*.



*Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020*



· Visit the official website... 👓 View full article

