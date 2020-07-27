Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board Class 10 results expected this week at mahresult.nic.in
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the results of SSC examinations this week. Students can check their results at *mahresult.nic.in*.
Maharashtra Board declared class 12 result on Thursday. Students can check their marks on mahresult.nic.in. Overall success rate (freshers & repeaters) is 87.69% while freshers recorded a success rate..
