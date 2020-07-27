Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board Class 10 results expected this week at mahresult.nic.in

Mid-Day Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the results of SSC examinations this week. Students can check their results at *mahresult.nic.in*.

*Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020*

· Visit the official website...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Maharashtra HSC Results declared, overall success rate 87.69% [Video]

Maharashtra HSC Results declared, overall success rate 87.69%

Maharashtra Board declared class 12 result on Thursday. Students can check their marks on mahresult.nic.in. Overall success rate (freshers & repeaters) is 87.69% while freshers recorded a success rate..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
CBSE class 10th results declared, 91.46% students pass: Key updates [Video]

CBSE class 10th results declared, 91.46% students pass: Key updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 10th results on 15 July. 91.46% of students have passed the exam this year. Students can check their exam results at cbsereuslt.nic.in...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published
CBSE class 10th results declared: 91.46 percent students pass | Oneindia News [Video]

CBSE class 10th results declared: 91.46 percent students pass | Oneindia News

CBSE has announced class 10 results. 91.46 per cent students have passed class 10 CBSE exams. Total 18,85,885 students had registered for class 10 exams this year out of which 18,73,015 appeared and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

RBSE Ajmer Class 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Secondary School Exam result this week at rajresults.nic.in

 The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is likely to declare the class 10th board exam results this week. When declared, RBSE Class 10th students...
DNA


Tweets about this