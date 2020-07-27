Global  
 

Dr Kalam left indelible marks on science, politics: Amit Shah

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
"Tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity. A People's President, who left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics," Shah tweeted.
