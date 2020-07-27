60,000 vials of Covid vaccine to be kept aside for Parsis only: Cyrus Poonawalla Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Billionaire industrialist Cyrus Poonawalla is believed to have agreed to set aside 60K vials of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively for the Parsi community. His son Adar, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India, in response to a tweet, said, "Our production capacity of just one day will be enough to cover every Parsi on the planet.. given the size of our community!” 👓 View full article

