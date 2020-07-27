Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Time capsule to be kept 2,000 feet under Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Mid-Day Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has said that a time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet underground at the *Ram Temple* construction site in Ayodhya.

According to Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the capsule will help anyone in the future who wishes to study the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 2,000 ft under new Ram Mandir, time capsule will preserve 'history of struggle'

2,000 ft under new Ram Mandir, time capsule will preserve 'history of struggle' 02:21

 A time capsule will be placed underneath the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A temple trust member made the announcement ahead of foundation-laying. “The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi has taught a lesson to the present generation and the future ones too. One thing which has emerged from the long legal...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Time capsule will be placed 2,000 ft under Ram Temple construction site': Trust Member [Video]

'Time capsule will be placed 2,000 ft under Ram Temple construction site': Trust Member

Member of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Kameshwar Chaupal said that a time capsule will be placed at Ram Temple construction site. He said, "A time capsule will be placed about 2000 ft down in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Sculptures, pillars get final touches for constructions of Ayodhya Ram Temple [Video]

Sculptures, pillars get final touches for constructions of Ayodhya Ram Temple

Foundation stone will be laid for construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple on August 5. Construction materials are ready to begin the process. Stones, pillars, sculptures designed for the temple are getting..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:41Published
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ayodhya Ram Temple [Video]

Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ayodhya Ram Temple

Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendant of the Mughals offered a gold brick of one kilogram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He offered the gold brick to use it in the construction..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Time capsule to be placed 2000 feet under temple

 According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the time capsule will help anyone in the future who wishes to study the history of the temple.
DNA


Tweets about this