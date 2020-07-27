Time capsule to be kept 2,000 feet under Ram Temple in Ayodhya

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Time capsule will be placed 2,000 ft under Ram Temple construction site': Trust Member



Member of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Kameshwar Chaupal said that a time capsule will be placed at Ram Temple construction site. He said, "A time capsule will be placed about 2000 ft down in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 11 hours ago Sculptures, pillars get final touches for constructions of Ayodhya Ram Temple



Foundation stone will be laid for construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple on August 5. Construction materials are ready to begin the process. Stones, pillars, sculptures designed for the temple are getting.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:41 Published 13 hours ago Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ayodhya Ram Temple



Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendant of the Mughals offered a gold brick of one kilogram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He offered the gold brick to use it in the construction.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Time capsule to be placed 2000 feet under temple According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the time capsule will help anyone in the future who wishes to study the history of the temple.

DNA 15 hours ago





Tweets about this